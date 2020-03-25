Services
Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-1221
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward Obituary
Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward

Tiffin - Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward, 78, of Tiffin, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Elmwood at the Shawhan in Tiffin.

Trudi was born on February 2, 1942, in Czervinka, Yugoslavia, to the late Karl Sr. and Margaret (Goettel) Hassmann. She married Wayne "Zeke" Ward in Mansfield on December 18, 1965 and he survives in Tiffin.

Survivors include her two daughters, Traci (Jared) LaMendola of Glenville, PA, Tricia (Daryl Jr.) Baldosser of Beavercreek, two grandchildren, Avery and Emme Baldosser, a brother, Karl Hassmann Jr. of Mansfield, a sister, Anni Greenfelder of Lexington and her cat, "Pepper".

Trudi worked as a Registered Nurse and was a member of the St. Jacob's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed visiting Lake Erie, country music, camping, the Smokey Mountains, her pets and spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. Trudi was a 1961 graduate of Lexington High School, a 1965 graduate of the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing. She later received her Bachelor's Degree of Science in Allied Health from Heidelberg then earned her Master's in Counseling also from Heidelberg.

Trudi was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Trent Ward.

There will be a private family graveside service for Trudi at St. Jacob's cemetery with Rev. Darla Metz officiating. There will be a celebration of Trudi's life held at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -