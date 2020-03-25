|
Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward
Tiffin - Gertrude M. "Trudi" Ward, 78, of Tiffin, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Elmwood at the Shawhan in Tiffin.
Trudi was born on February 2, 1942, in Czervinka, Yugoslavia, to the late Karl Sr. and Margaret (Goettel) Hassmann. She married Wayne "Zeke" Ward in Mansfield on December 18, 1965 and he survives in Tiffin.
Survivors include her two daughters, Traci (Jared) LaMendola of Glenville, PA, Tricia (Daryl Jr.) Baldosser of Beavercreek, two grandchildren, Avery and Emme Baldosser, a brother, Karl Hassmann Jr. of Mansfield, a sister, Anni Greenfelder of Lexington and her cat, "Pepper".
Trudi worked as a Registered Nurse and was a member of the St. Jacob's United Church of Christ. She enjoyed visiting Lake Erie, country music, camping, the Smokey Mountains, her pets and spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. Trudi was a 1961 graduate of Lexington High School, a 1965 graduate of the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing. She later received her Bachelor's Degree of Science in Allied Health from Heidelberg then earned her Master's in Counseling also from Heidelberg.
Trudi was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Trent Ward.
There will be a private family graveside service for Trudi at St. Jacob's cemetery with Rev. Darla Metz officiating. There will be a celebration of Trudi's life held at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020