Gilda CollinsBellville - Gilda Collins, 92, of Bellville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Lexington Court Care Center following an extended illness.The daughter of Francis and Julia (Matney) Miller, Gilda was born January 7, 1928 in Oak Hill, West Virginia. In 1946 she moved from West Virginia to Ohio. On July 3, 1948 she married Norman Collins.She was a member of Bellville Presbyterian Church and the Fun-N-Friendship Club. She enjoyed mushroom and ginseng hunting. She sewed, designing clothes and aprons.She is survived by her daughter Linda (Robert) Braen of Mansfield and son Larry Collins of Bellville; grandchildren Benjamin (Amanda) Braen, Jessica Collins, and Stephanie Collins; great grandchildren Kirstin, Zoe, Kyra, Dakota, Hannah, Ariah, Collin, Savanna, and Jaelynn; great great granddaughter Ellie Braen; sister Marliyn (Art) Coon of Bellville; sisters-in-law Barb Miller and Norma Miller.Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Collins; siblings Mark Miller, Alma (Ed) Louria, Richard Miller, Gene Miller, and infant brother Bobby Miller.Private graveside services will be held in Bellville Cemetery.The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving Gilda's family. Online condolences may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com