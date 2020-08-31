1/1
Gilma F. Bartholow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilma F. Bartholow

Mansfield - Gilma F. Bartholow, age 87, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Oak Grove Manor following a long illness.

She was born July 21, 1933 in Salineville, Ohio to the late Thomas Edward and Hazel Irene Smith and was graduated Coshocton High School in 1951.

On June 7, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, David Franklin "Frank" Bartholow. Together they celebrated 71 years together and 67 years of marriage.

Moving to Mansfield in 1956, Gilma worked for Mansfield Telephone and Century Link as an engineer. She retired in 1994.

She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church and the Pricllian Club. Athletic, Gilma enjoyed golf and bowled an average of nearly 200! She enjoyed reading Danielle Steel, gardening and her cooking and baking skills were unrivaled. She loved spending time with her family making Christmas cookies and candy. Quiet but stern, Gilma's legacy will be one of patience and kindness.

She is survived by her loving husband Frank Bartholow, children Diana and Phillip Naumoff, and David E. and Linda Bartholow all of Mansfield; grandchildren Brandon Hignite of Mansfield, Jennifer and Brandon Marquard of Westerville, and Maria Naumoff; great grandchildren Ella Naumoff, and Myra and Alora Marquard; a sister Donna Jean Cosmar of New Orleans, LA , and a host of friends.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Rev. Becky Weamer and Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory with her family .






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved