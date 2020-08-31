Gilma F. Bartholow
Mansfield - Gilma F. Bartholow, age 87, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Oak Grove Manor following a long illness.
She was born July 21, 1933 in Salineville, Ohio to the late Thomas Edward and Hazel Irene Smith and was graduated Coshocton High School in 1951.
On June 7, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, David Franklin "Frank" Bartholow. Together they celebrated 71 years together and 67 years of marriage.
Moving to Mansfield in 1956, Gilma worked for Mansfield Telephone and Century Link as an engineer. She retired in 1994.
She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church and the Pricllian Club. Athletic, Gilma enjoyed golf and bowled an average of nearly 200! She enjoyed reading Danielle Steel, gardening and her cooking and baking skills were unrivaled. She loved spending time with her family making Christmas cookies and candy. Quiet but stern, Gilma's legacy will be one of patience and kindness.
She is survived by her loving husband Frank Bartholow, children Diana and Phillip Naumoff, and David E. and Linda Bartholow all of Mansfield; grandchildren Brandon Hignite of Mansfield, Jennifer and Brandon Marquard of Westerville, and Maria Naumoff; great grandchildren Ella Naumoff, and Myra and Alora Marquard; a sister Donna Jean Cosmar of New Orleans, LA , and a host of friends.
Friends may call Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Rev. Becky Weamer and Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory with her family .