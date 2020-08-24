Gladys L. Moore
Mansfield - Gladys L. Moore, 80, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home.
Gladys was born April 4, 1940 in Mansfield, daughter of Anthony J. and Edna K. (Daugherty) Brucato. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and knitting. Gladys loved spending time with her family and friends and going to Vermillion with her friends.
Gladys is survived by her three children, Toni (Douglas) Schmitz of Mansfield, Ronald Moore of Kissimmee, FL, and Gina (Omar) Squali of Columbus; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kaitie Eddelblute) Schmitz, Nickolas Schmitz, Cameron Martin, and Sahvanna Martin; two sisters, Jean Gray and June Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Moore, Sr.; and her parents.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Hope Food Pantry, 2 Smith Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44905.
