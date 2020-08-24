1/1
Gladys L. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys L. Moore

Mansfield - Gladys L. Moore, 80, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home.

Gladys was born April 4, 1940 in Mansfield, daughter of Anthony J. and Edna K. (Daugherty) Brucato. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and knitting. Gladys loved spending time with her family and friends and going to Vermillion with her friends.

Gladys is survived by her three children, Toni (Douglas) Schmitz of Mansfield, Ronald Moore of Kissimmee, FL, and Gina (Omar) Squali of Columbus; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kaitie Eddelblute) Schmitz, Nickolas Schmitz, Cameron Martin, and Sahvanna Martin; two sisters, Jean Gray and June Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Moore, Sr.; and her parents.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Hope Food Pantry, 2 Smith Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44905.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved