|
|
Gladys "Juanita" Trent
Mansfield - Gladys "Juanita" Trent, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born February 26, 1929, in Dew Drop, Kentucky, the oldest of seven children of the late Norman Isaac and Lula Beatrice (Brown) Adkins.
Growing up on a farm with her large family in Kentucky and living next to her cousins, she treasured the closeness she shared with them. Juanita was an exceptional mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who thought of others first. After the sudden death of her husband at the age of 26, she raised three children as a single parent, giving them everything they needed and more love than they could ever desire. She made wonderful meals and kept many lifelong family traditions alive in her home. Her family was her top priority and she loved her son-in-law and daughter-in-law as her own. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy into her life. The memories created with Juanita will be cherished forever by all those who loved her.
Her wit and intelligence were evident in your conversations with Juanita and she worked very hard to be available to anyone in need. Family reunions were a highlight and she kept the history of the family alive. Juanita noted births, deaths, and weddings and would send thoughtful hand-chosen birthday cards to everyone. She loved to go places but never drove herself-probably because she enjoyed everyone else's company so much.
She was a member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church where she was baptized and was also a member of Roseland Baptist Chapel. Juanita was very active at church when she was able and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She was an excellent mentor to others to live by God's Golden Rule. She worked at Westinghouse Corp., Dominion Electric and Reece Optical over her work career. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, embroidery, quilting and home-canning. Juanita was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, having amassed a collection of hundreds over the years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gaytha Trent of Mansfield, Michael (Kathy) Trent of Galion and Kay (Wade) Risner of Jeromesville; three grandchildren, Michael Shane (Heather) Trent of NJ, Sherri Trent Gillam and Jeremy (Ashley) Risner, both of Mansfield; four great-grandchildren, Xavier Trent, Addison Gillam, Presley Risner and Scarlett Gillam; two sisters, Josephine Sloan of Mansfield and Joyce Ann Bradford of Olive Hill, KY; a sister-in-law, Rosie Adkins of Mansfield; numerous special nieces and nephews; and many beloved cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clell Trent; three brothers, Charlie Adkins, Tobias Adkins, and Keith Adkins; and a sister, Geraldine Lawrence.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Mike Wilson will follow at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 2, 2019