Glen Berry
Mansfield - Glen Berry, 89, of Mansfield, died in his sleep on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The son of Karlos and Thelma (Markley) Berry, Glen was born on August 16, 1930.
A 1948 graduate of Madison High School, Glen operated Glen Berry TV for over 40 years, and drove a school bus for thirteen years for Ontario Local Schools. His favorite past times were playing golf and bowling. Glen served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army and participated in atom bomb trials in Nevada in 1951. He was a member of First Christian Church in Mansfield.
Glen is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patsy (Wilburn) Berry; his siblings, Janet Coscia, Karlos Junior Berry, and Ronald Berry; his children, Stephanie Berry, Tim (Kelly) Berry, and David (Jill) Berry; his daughters-in-law, Sharon Berry and Pamela Caudill Berry; his grandchildren, Dr. Heather (Jimmie) See, Jennifer Berry, Sara (Johnny) Fernandez, and Noah (Judy) Berry; and nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Schwartzkopf. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Berry; his daughter, Deberah Berry; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Schwartzkopf.
Rev. Greg Bibler will officiate a memorial service at First Christian Church, 200 West Third Street, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the church in lieu of flowers. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Mr. Berry.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 4, 2019