Glen Fruth
1935 - 2020
Glen Fruth

Bucyrus - Glen D. Fruth, 84, of Bucyrus passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home.

Born October 30, 1935 in Seneca County, he was the son of Allen and Thelma (Wolfe). He married Helen E. (Edgington) Fruth on July 14, 1958 and she preceded him on February 14, 2010.

He was a graduate of Arcadia High School in 1954. Glen worked at grain elevators all of his life, starting in Galion and then Bucyrus. He later worked at Hornes Crop Service which later became Country Star in Bucyrus.

He is survived by six sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Deana Fruth of Bucyrus, Gene and Angie Fruth of Leesville, Earl and Krista Fruth of Bucyrus, Garry and Tina Fruth of Galion, Larry and Michelle Fruth of Bucyrus and Kevin and Jackie Fruth of Bucyrus; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Kevin Knecht of Bucyrus and Crystle and Jeremy Sherk of Sulphur Springs; 14 grandchildren, Allen, Emily, Kelly, Craig, Nicholas, Brett, Ben, Alex, Ashley, Owen, Ron, Tom, Vanessa and Mike; seven great grandchildren; brother Jim and Patricia Fruth of Galion; sisters Marilyn Fruth of Galion and Carolyn Fruth of Galion and sister-in-law Pat Fruth of Iberia.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by brother, Howard Fruth.

Private services will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Glen Fruth, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum & News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
