Glen Stone
Mansfield - Glen V. Stone, 58, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Mansfield after a long illness with Cancer.
Glen was born in Mansfield on May 11, 1960 to the late Donald H. and Gladys (Bischoff) Stone. He married Linda Ratliff on October 16, 2018 and she survives. Glen and Linda had shared the last 16 years of their life together.
Glen worked and retired from AK Steel. He graduated from Madison High School in 1978. Glen enjoyed riding motorcycles. He enjoyed watching dirt track racing, Nascar racing and drag racing. He was an avid fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Glen loved his wonderful German Shepherd, Bandit.
Glen is survived by his wife, Linda Ratliff; brothers, Gary (Ronda) Stone, and Alan (Susan) Stone; sister, Gale (Mike) Yunker; nephew, Scott (Amanda) Stone; niece, Melisa (David) Watters; and brother-in-law, Gary Ernst.
Friends may call on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N.. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Eldin Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Glen or to the Stone family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019