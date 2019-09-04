|
|
Glen W. Johnson
Shelby - Glen W. Johnson, age 79, resident of Shelby died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 5, 1940 in Lerose, Kentucky to Roy and Nell (Combs) Johnson he spent his early years growing up in Austin, Indiana. He was a 1958 graduate of Austin High School and a graduate of Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Glen taught four years at the Harrison, Ohio Junior High School before moving to Shelby in 1966 where he taught four years at Dowds School. He then taught 23 years at the Shelby Junior High School retiring in 1993. While at the Junior High School he enjoyed his many years coaching freshman basketball and track. Glen was an avid sports enthusiast, playing numerous sports when younger and in later years enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving are his wife Mitzi (Cox) Johnson, whom he married November 18, 1961; one son Wesley (Kim) Johnson of McKinney, Texas; two daughters, Rhonda Dickerson of Willard and Kelli (John) Reimer of Shelby; four grandchildren, Kevin, Jack and Ben Johnson and Glen Reimer; great grandson Keegan Johnson; sister Shirley (Dan) Deaton of Florida; sister-in-law Ruthie Johnson of Flordis; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Rachel Johnson; brother Leo Johnson; sister Reba (Joe) DeWitt and son-in-law Terry Dickerson.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held following at 5:00 PM with Reverends Bruce & Sue Cole officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters in care of: Cathy Dodge, 145 Mansfield Ave., Apt. 7, Shelby, OH 44875.
