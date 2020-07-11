Glenard "Glen" Mack
Shelby - Glenard "Glen" E. Mack, age 78, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Shelby surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 30, 1942 in Galion to Camillas and Opal (Wingert) Mack, he had been a Shelby resident for 60 years. Glen was a graduate of Ontario High School afterwards he served as a Sergeant in The United States Marine Corp. He had been employed as a salesman at Shelby Printing until his retirement in 2016. He was a member of the Shelby American Legion, Post 326, serving as a past commander for 3 years as well as sitting on the Richland County Council. Glen had coached little league baseball for 4 years and enjoyed golfing, playing cards with his friends and spending time with his family. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his wife. Glen will be remembered and missed for his quick wit and smart ass comments.
He is survived by his wife Barbara "Bobbie" Mack whom he married on August 8, 1964; three sons, Paul (Lisa) Mack of Delaware, David Mack of Shelby and Troy (Paula) Mack of Greenwood, SC; one daughter Kim Shafer of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren, Cody, Kyra, Keeley, Cannon, Cale, Cohl, and Carson; two siblings Tim Mack and Sally Notchacker; two half-sisters Jody Shearer, Kathy Krichbaum; one half-brother Chris Bauer; two step-brothers Mike Hoffman and Gary Hoffman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Shannon Mack.
A celebration of Glen's life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the American Legion Post 326 at 89 E. Main Street in Shelby.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House at 21886 Seabury Ave, Cleveland, OH 44126 or the Ohio Health Hospice 1020 Cricket Lane Mansfield OH 44906.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com