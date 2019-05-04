Gleneva Livingston



Fairborn - Gleneva Marie Livingston, age 91, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in her daughter's home surrounded by family.



Gleneva was born September 26, 1927 to parents Allen & Leora (Keifer) Brown in Butler and was graduated from Lexington High School. On December 14, 1947 she married Thomas Richard "Ducky" Livingston and they spent 55 wonderful years together until he passed away in 2002.



Gleneva worked at Therm-O-Disc for over 25 years until retiring. She was a longtime member of New Life Community Church in Fredericktown. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and tending to her large garden of flowers and vegetables. Gleneva will be remembered for her inviting spirit—all were welcome in her home and she never knew a stranger.



She is survived by her daughter Diane Durbin of Fairborn; son David (Sandy) Livingston, Sr. of Coon Rapids, MN; grandchildren David (Maryanne) Livingston, Jr., Laura Livingston (Douglas Kinetz), Tom (Tammy) Livingston, Steve Livingston, Regan Durbin (Sgt. Bill Titley), Paula Durbin, Steven Durbin, Brandon Durbin, Kelsey (Wesley) Logan; 9 great-grandchildren including special great-granddaughter Madisyn Durbin; and brother Paul (Charlotte) Brown of Bellville.



In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Paula Jean Livingston, twin sister Geneva Watkins, sister Edith Swisher, and brother George Brown.



A graveside service honoring Gleneva's life will be held in 1pm Monday, May 6, 2019 in Bellville Cemetery officiated by Pastor Dennis Turner. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gleneva's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 4, 2019