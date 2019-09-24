|
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
Glenn High
Lexington - Glenn A. High, age 82, of Lexington, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from injuries sustained from a fall at home.
On Christmas Day in 1936, Glenn was born in Paulding County, Ohio, the third of six children of the late Dorris J. and Erma Mae (Van Buskirk) High. As a family, they moved to Kenton, Ohio, when he was a young child, where he grew up until the end of his junior year of high school in 1953 when they moved to Mount Gilead. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the class of 1954.
Shortly following graduation, Glenn enlisted to serve in the US Army during peace time from 1955 to 1957, and he was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska for 18 months.
Upon his honorable discharge, Glenn returned home to Mount Gilead, Ohio, where he finally got to meet his "pen pal," Kathryn "Joan" Tobin, from Chesterville, who had been sending him letters every month while he was in the military. From there, the rest was history, as they were married on May 3, 1959, at the Chesterville Methodist Church. During their sixty years of marriage, they were a team with everything they did and were always by each other's side. Together they lovingly raised four children: Pamela, Roger, David, and Wanda.
After the military, Glenn began working at General Motors in Ontario, working in their shipping department for thirty five years. His work at GM helped he and Joan fund their true passion of farming, buying their family farm in 1961, just before their daughter, Pamela, was born. Their 133 acre farm centered primarily around raising various breeds of sheep, including Shropshire, Targhee, and Hampshire sheep. Glenn's love for raising sheep started in 1951, when he began showing sheep in FFA in the 9th grade. He and Joan traveled much of the United States showing and selling purebred sheep. They also exhibited their prize winning sheep at many county fairs in Ohio, and at the Ohio State Fair for fifty two consecutive years. In 2003, Glenn was honored to be included in the Ohio State Fair Agricultural Hall of Fame. Previous honors included being inducted into the Targhee Hall of Fame, and being named an Ohio Master Shepherd, the Charles B. Boyles award. He was both a Board member and past President for the American Shropshire Registry Association, and the US Targhee Sheep Association. He served as a 4-H Advisor for twenty years through the Morrow County Fair with the Johnsville Jolly Farmers and Farmettes, and he was proud to serve as the Morrow County Fair Grand Marshall. He also was a member of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, and Morrow Co. Sheep Improvement Association.
Very faithful, Glenn was an active member of the Steam Corners United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star, Chester Masonic Lodge #238, and he had served as a Troy Township Trustee for twenty eight years.
Always hard at work, Glenn often worked from sun up until sun down tending to his farm and sheep. Most important of all to Glenn though was his family, with his four children and all they've accomplished being his proudest achievement. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan, all of his children's Alma mater.
An honest man, Glenn gave everything he had to whatever he was working on. He also was very competitive, always knowing what he wanted and going after it.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Joan High of Lexington; three children: Roger (Holly) High of Richwood, David (Jodi) High of McDermott, OH, and Wanda (David) Berk of Upper Arlington; five grandchildren: Adam High, Trevor (Marybeth) High, Taylor "Darby" High, and Rachel and Rebecca Berk; four siblings: Deloris (Dean) Sherman of Fredericktown, Ruth (Wayne) Miller of Cary, NC, Dwight (Gloria) High of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Keith (Micki) High of New Hill, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Sue High in 2007; a brother, Marvin High; and a sister-in-law, Janet High.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, where both a Masonic and Eastern Star service will be held at 7 PM. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10 am on Friday, with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87 will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, c/o High Family Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 182383, Columbus, OH 43218.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Glenn's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019