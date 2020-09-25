Glenn Michael Loos
Alexandria, Virginia - Glenn Michael Loos, 57, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday September 22, 2020 in Virginia Beach.
Glenn was born in Reynoldsburg on July 27, 1963. He graduated from Lexington High School where he was on the football team. Glenn also played in the marching band and the jazz band.
Glenn graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He then graduated from the Ohio State University earning a Juris Doctorate.
For 32 years, Glenn worked as an attorney for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
He loved to snow ski, enjoying numerous ski trips out west. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed target shooting. His family meant so much to Glenn and he always looked forward to spending the holidays in Ohio, and annual family vacations at Virginia Beach.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother Dorothy Loos Janosko of Lexington; brother Alan (Becky) Loos of Hiram; nephew Christopher (Alex) Loos and nieces Erin (Jay) Mrugacz all of Hiram, and Amy Richards of Berea; great nephews and great niece Riley, Ben, Milo, and Charlotte; godmother Rosie (Jeff) Danek of Flower Mound, Texas, uncle Don (Shirley) Loos of Lexington, and uncle Rick Kieras (Phyllis) of Orland Park, Illinois; cousins Mark, Craig, Bryan, Kevin, and Keith.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Loos.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10-11 am in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 11 am. Rev. Dr. Faith Proietti will officiate. Guests are encouraged to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be livestreamed and may be viewed online via the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association
may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com