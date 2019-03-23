|
|
Glenn Thomas "Tom" Rickens
Dublin - Glenn Thomas "Tom" Rickens, 79, Dublin, passed away March 2, 2019 in Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was born July 19, 1939 to Glenn and Lloydell (Stuller) Rickens in Cresson, Pa. He proudly served in the United States Army from June 17, 1958 until June 3, 1961. When he was discharged he was a PFC. He was stationed in France for his overseas tour of duty. He moved to the Mansfield area after he was discharged from the Army and was a long term residence of the area. He moved to the Columbus area about three years ago. Tom was a member of Freedom Ridge Free Methodist Church in Mansfield, Ohio.. He served in the church for a time as a trustee and helped with the Food Pantry at the church. He played football at Cresson Joint High School and was the honorary team captain. He loved watching football. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and OSU. He enjoyed doing plastic canvas needlepoint and making clocks. Tom was loved by everyone who knew him and will be remembered for his kind heart, his humor and his laughter. At the time of his death he had been ill with C.O.P.D. for nineteen years. He retired from General Motors in Mansfield in January of 2000 when he was diagnosed with the illness. He was employed there for 39 years. He was a welder at the time of his retirement. He married Joyce Williams on March 11, 1977. Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, daughters Gloria Rickens of Columbus, Tami (Chip) Noel of Shelby, Ohio; sons Thomas Rickens of Shelby, Ohio and Jeffrey (Michelle) Rickens of Columbus, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters Donna (Gene) Claar of Niles, Ohio, Patty (Chuck) Carnes of Niles, Ohio, Glenna (Carl) Westover of Cresson, Pa., and Debbie (Tim) McElheny of Cresson, Pa. He is also survived by seven brothers-in-law; Berl Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Don (Amy) Williams of Navarre, Ohio, Calvin Williams of Lincoln, Nebraska, Sam Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Steve (Cindy) Williams of Clinton, Tennessee, Ted (Sondra) Williams of Columbus, Ohio, Roger (Karen) Williams of South Drumright, Oklahoma, and a sister-in-law Beverly Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois and her husband Paul Moreland, brothers; Paul and his wife Jeannie Rickens, Jimmy Rickens; in laws, James Williams, Judy Williams and Trudy Williams.
At his request, there will be no viewings or graveside service. He wanted to be cremated and have a Celebration of Life. He always said he wanted everyone to remember him as he lived, not as he was when he was so sick. That service will be held on March 30, 2019 at Freedom Ridge Free Methodist Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd, Mansfield, Ohio with Pastor Tony Viscioni officiating. Service will begin at 2 p.m.. A light dinner will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either s or to Freedom Ridge Church. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019