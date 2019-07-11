Services
Glenna Bray


1927 - 2019
Glenna Bray Obituary
Glenna Bray

Mansfield - Glenna B. Ferrell Bray passed away July 8, 2019 at Elmcroft of Ontario surrounded by family.

She was born on March 28, 1927 on the family farm on Chesrown Rd in Mansfield, OH to Rollo and Ozra Ferrell. She graduated in 1944 from Union High School. After graduation, she went to work in the Court House and later in the office of the Tappan Stove Company until she married Dennis Bray. On Saturday, March 4, 1950, Glenna and Dennis Bray were married in Ganges Community Evangelical and Reformed Church by Rev. Harlin J. Miller.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Susan) Bray of Edgewater, Fl. and Mark (Linda) Bray of Mansfield, Oh. along with one granddaughter (Shannon), three grandsons (Josh, Kyle and Jason), three great-granddaughters (Sara, Ebony and Claire) and one great-grandson (Matt) along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dennis, and her brother Dean Ferrell.

Glenna had attended Ganges Community Church all of her life. She had served on the Consistory and directed their church choir for many years. She was also a member of Mansfield Choral Society and the Archaeological Society of Ohio. She was an avid bird watcher and entertained the children at church with her bird-call watch. In her earlier years, she and Dennis did a lot of walking in newly plowed fields to hunt arrow heads or fishing at Lake Erie. You would find the fishing poles in the back of their truck at all times. She also enjoyed motorcycle riding.

Calling hours will be from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, July 12th at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. On Saturday, July 13th at 11:00, there will be a Celebration Of Her Life at the Ganges Community Church with lunch to follow for friends and family. A private burial is to be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on July 11, 2019
