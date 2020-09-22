1/1
Gloria Amato
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Amato

Shelby - Gloria A. Amato, age 82 died Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital.

Born June 8, 1938 in Shelby, she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Miss Amato is a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a former employee of Ben Franklin, Paul's Drive-In and Ballanoff Home Products where she retired in 1983 after 20 years of service.

A lover of all things purple, Gloria was also an avid collector of such items as angels and teddy bears. As a young woman, she especially enjoyed listening to records on her record player and was an ardent Elvis fan. In earlier years, Gloria also spent many weekends traveling to flea markets. She enjoyed watching football and rooting for Ohio teams. Throughout her thirty years residing at Myers Meadows, Gloria cherished the many friendships she developed there.

Family includes half-brothers, Bill Woessner of Bucyrus, David Crose of California, James Crose of Mansfield, Charles Crose of California and Clifford Crose of Mansfield; close friend, Mary Ann Snow of Tiro, and cherished companion, Linda Merle of Shelby; caregivers, Lisa Miller and Judy Noble; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Grace Amato Woessner in 1978, her step-father Gene Woessner, her father, Wilburn Crose and one half-sister, Mara Jean Morgan.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Church in Shelby at 12:00 PM on Friday. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Barkdull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkdull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
RIP Gloria. Always enjoyed our chats when I brought you your paper.
Christina Liles
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved