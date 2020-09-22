Gloria Amato
Shelby - Gloria A. Amato, age 82 died Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital.
Born June 8, 1938 in Shelby, she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Miss Amato is a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a former employee of Ben Franklin, Paul's Drive-In and Ballanoff Home Products where she retired in 1983 after 20 years of service.
A lover of all things purple, Gloria was also an avid collector of such items as angels and teddy bears. As a young woman, she especially enjoyed listening to records on her record player and was an ardent Elvis fan. In earlier years, Gloria also spent many weekends traveling to flea markets. She enjoyed watching football and rooting for Ohio teams. Throughout her thirty years residing at Myers Meadows, Gloria cherished the many friendships she developed there.
Family includes half-brothers, Bill Woessner of Bucyrus, David Crose of California, James Crose of Mansfield, Charles Crose of California and Clifford Crose of Mansfield; close friend, Mary Ann Snow of Tiro, and cherished companion, Linda Merle of Shelby; caregivers, Lisa Miller and Judy Noble; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Grace Amato Woessner in 1978, her step-father Gene Woessner, her father, Wilburn Crose and one half-sister, Mara Jean Morgan.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Church in Shelby at 12:00 PM on Friday. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875.