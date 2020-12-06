1/1
Gloria Jean Mosely
Gloria Jean Mosely

Mansfield - Gloria Jean Mosely, 75, passed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital.

Mrs. Mosely was born on Sunday February 18, 1945 to the late Tillman and Katie (Powell) Franklin Sr. in Andalusia, Alabama. Gloria moved to Mansfield as a young child with her parents and had lived in the community for the past 70 years. She was employed at Westinghouse for 18 years where she met her husband, Jimmie, and was united in holy marriage for 43 years. Mrs. Mosely was also employed later as a teacher's assistant in the Mansfield City Schools for 11 years. She was a member of the Mount Hermon Baptist Church for 70 years, serving as an usher and nurse. Gloria loved to travel, golf, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated poll worker and passionate about servicing the Mansfield community.

Gloria leaves precious memories with her husband Jimmie, a son Arthur Boyd both of Mansfield; 2 stepdaughters Desiree (Leon) Cole, Newport News, Virginia and Yolanda (Paul) Neely, Memphis, Tennessee; a stepson Jimmy Mosely Jr., Newport News, Virginia; a sister Kay Franklin, Mansfield; a brother Elder Tillman (Phyllis) Franklin Jr., Lucas; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; an aunt and uncle Jesse "Jetney" and Pat Powell; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mosely was preceded in death by her son David Boyd and 2 brothers Joseph and Willie Franklin.

A private service will be held for family with all C-19 protocol observed.

The family would appreciate and welcome all condolences at www.williamsfuneralservices.com






Published in News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
