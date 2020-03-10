Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Gloria Jean (Heston) Noe


1947 - 2020
Gloria Jean (Heston) Noe Obituary
Gloria Jean (Heston) Noe

Mansfield - Gloria Jean (Heston) Noe, 72, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Gloria was born August 18, 1947 in Mansfield to Glenn K. and Ola (Squires) Heston. She was a member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering at the NCO Hospice Store "What Goes Around". She was always available when someone was in need.

Along with her loving husband of 55 years, James R. Noe, she is survived by her three children, Dawn Brewer, Heather (James) Pace, and Aaron Noe; grandchildren, Adam, Garrick, Alicia, Gavin, Emma, Alena, and Amiah; great-grandchildren, Evander and Charlotte; four siblings, Patricia Emmil, Doug (Brenda) Heston, Alan (Rhonda) Heston, and Judy Heston; brother-in-law, Randy (Doris) Noe; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paula and Linda.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ola Heston; and son-in-law, Charles Brewer.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Lantz Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
