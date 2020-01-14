|
|
Gloria Owens
Gloria Owens, age 65. Sunrise November 14, 1954 and Sunset January 9, 2020. Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The OWENS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020