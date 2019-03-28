Goldie H. Looney



Johnsville - Goldie H. Looney, 98, of Johnsville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.



She was born July 20, 1920 in Buchanan County, Virginia to Dave and Nanny (Looney) Keen. On October 12, 1939 she married Quinton Q. Looney and moved to the Johnsville area in 1944.



A homemaker, Goldie dedicated her time and talents raising her family of five children.



A member of the in the Greenfield Primitive Baptist Church, Goldie was the quintessential mother and grandmother and the pillar of her family. A wonderful cook, her specialties included chicken and dumplings and biscuits. She enjoyed gardening and quilting and watching Hee Haw.



Described as a loving angel, Goldie had a priceless heart that paired perfectly with her ornery sense of humor and bright smile.



She is survived by four daughters Ona Baker of Lexington, Selva (Bill) Crawford of Mt. Gilead, Emma (Gerald) Sipes of Lexington and Cora Sargent of Palm Springs, CA; 5 grandsons Steve (Annetta) Sipes, Mike Sipes, Dick (Tricia) Sargent, Patrick (Julie) Baker and Jeff (Kana) Sargent; 3 granddaughters Shelly (Jim) Patton, Cheryl Baker, and Rachel Crawford, 21 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren with another on the way, along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Quinton Looney, son Homer Looney, son-in-law Richard Lee Sargent, and a grandson David Dean Baker.



Friends may call Friday, March 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am. Pastor Rob Ratcliff will officiate and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary