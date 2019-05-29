Goldie Michalovich



Butler - Goldie Michalovich, 103, of Butler passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home.



She was born October 25, 1915 in Cleveland the daughter of Charles and Irene (Seeber) Shudy. On April 21, 1934 she married Michael John Michalovich who grew up just down the street. Michael preceded her in death on December 2, 2004, and now they are reunited once again.



Goldie and Michael moved to Butler in 1975 where they remained long-time residents, with the exception of one year in California. As a young lady she worked in a boxed lunch factory and was a welder for Radi-Arts after the war for 15 years. Most of her time was spent raising her son and volunteering for her community and church family. Goldie was very active with the Butler Senior Citizens and served as a board member for the Butler Adult Center for 24 years. She was a dedicated member of Resurrection Parish cooking and serving nursing home lunches for 17 years.



Blessed with artistic talent, Goldie enjoyed making ornate ceramic dolls. A wonderful cook, Goldie loved baking and kept an impeccable home (you could practically eat off the floor!). A best friend to many, she lived a long happy life and will be remembered for her independent spirit and determination.



Surviving is her best companion, care giver, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Michalovich of Butler, grandchildren Ronald, Jr. and Renee Michalovich of Nashville, OH, Michael Michalovich of Butler, James and Ana Michalovich of Bellville, and Marianne and Mark Brokaw of Fredericksburg, VA; great-grandchildren Kevin (Kari) Michalovich, Nickoli (Chelsea) Michalovich, Steven (Alexis) Michalovich, Alex Michalovich, Filipe (Kelly) Dusi, Maria Marzarotto, Mark, Jr. (Lynn) Brokaw, Melissa (Ryan) Shuler, Michael (Candace) Brokaw, Marie (Ben) Laforce and Matthew Brokaw; great-great-grandchildren Blakleigh, Braxton, Aschen, Lillian, Gianna, Vivienne, Caroline, Luke, Everett, Olivia, Harper, Jack, Henry, Grayson, Lucy, Calvin, and one on the way, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



In addition to her parents and husband, Goldie was preceded in death by her son Ronald Michalovich and siblings John Shudy, Charles Shudy, Irene Phan, and Erma Miller.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Rd). Calling will continue Saturday June 1, from 9:30 to 10:30 am in Resurrection Parish (2600 Lexington Ave) where the funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am. Father Nick Weibl will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Goldie may be made to the Butler Adult Center or Resurrection Parish and left at her services or sent c/o Snyder Funeral Homes PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904.



Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019