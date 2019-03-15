|
|
Gordon Ray Hilderbrand
Millersburg - Gordon Ray Hilderbrand, 65, of Millersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Lifecare Hospice in Wooster, Ohio. He was born March 11, 1954, in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
He graduated from West Carter High School in Kentucky and moved to Mansfield in his 20s. Growing up in a large family of eight children, he learned early the value of family and lifelong friendships gained from siblings. Gordon was a determined, selfless, caring and compassionate man. His generosity knew no limits and he went above and beyond to help anyone in need. Fishing and watching western shows and movies were at the top of his list. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed all genres.
Gordon is survived by three beloved daughters, Holli Mann (fiancé, Curt Conner) of Ashland, Heidi Tyson (fiancé, Robert Brodin) of Mansfield and Jessica (Marty) Boal of Killbuck; six adored grandchildren, Chelsey (Shawn) Oliver, Wes (Hannah) Tyson, Caitlin Connor, Hanna Jones, Griffin Boal and Raelyn Boal; two treasured great-grandchildren, Blayden Oliver and Wes Tyson Jr.; four sisters, Joyce Hardwick, Shirley Hilderbrand, Freda Fisher and Linda (Don) Enyhart; close nephew/brother, Sean (Janet) James; many nieces, nephews and dear relatives; and a special friend, Margaret Long.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Helen R. (Deppen) Hilderbrand; parents, James McKinley and Martha (Workman) Hilderbrand; two brothers, Jay and Phillip Hilderbrand; a sister, Phyllis James; and two brothers-in-law, Ray Hardwick and Harold Fisher.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019