Gordon Steven Chinn
Berlin Heights - Gordon Steven Chinn, 53, of Berlin Heights, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Gordon was born on August 05, 1966 in Mansfield, to Gordon G. and Margaret H. (Blankenship) Chinn. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and classic cars. He enjoyed music, especially playing his guitar. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and his garden. Gordon loved children and cherished his time helping to raise Nicole, Hunter, and Hannah.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret H. Chinn; sisters, Sherry Matthews and Donna Chinn; nieces and nephews, Jason (Jianyu Hou) Chinn, Ryan (Rhonda) Offhaus, Cassidy (Jameson) Stoner, Angie (Andy) Jackson, and Christy (Bob Clark) Greenfield; great-nieces and great-nephews, Wesley Chinn, Miles Chinn, Henry Chinn, Zack Papenfus, and Alison Clark.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Chinn; sister, Tammy Offhaus; and grandparents, George (Nancy) Blankenship and Edward (Doris) Chinn.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio. Additional calling hours will take place from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Globe Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road, Vanceburg, Ky. 41179. Graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Blankenship Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com