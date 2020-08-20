Gordon Steven Chinn



Berlin Heights - Gordon Steven Chinn, 53, of Berlin Heights, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.



Gordon was born August 5, 1966 in Mansfield to Gordon G. and Margaret H. Chinn. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and classic cars. He had many talents in his life time. Music, especially playing his guitars. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed camping, fishing and raising a garden with his fiance.



Gordon loved and cherished his time with his grandchildren, Jayden, Kristiana, Skylar, and Tristan and good friends and family.



He is survived by his mother Margaret H. Chinn; sister, Sherry Matthews and Donna Chinn; fiance, Melinda Edington and nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Chinn; sister, Tammy Offhaus; grandparents, George (Nancy) Blankenship and Edward (Doris) Chinn.



Gordon and Melinda were to be married August 15, 2020 at their home in Berlin Heights. Will always be each others ALWAYS AND FOREVER!



You will always be in our hearts and minds.



There will be a Celebration of Life on August 29, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at the Patio Tavern on Lake Mitiwanga.









