Gordon Wayne Castle
Ontario - Gordon Wayne Castle, 78, of Ontario, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born December 29, 1940, in Morehead, Kentucky, to the late Gordon and Monnie (Sparks) Castle.
He was a pastor for over 30 years, most recently at Elm Street Free Will Baptist Church in Shelby. He had the honor of officiating many weddings and funerals over the years, being a part of the lives of many of his parishioners. While working as a pastor, Wayne also worked at AK Steel and retired after 38 years of service. He was a good mechanic and loved being in the garage fixing whatever came his way. Wayne had a wonderful sense of humor and made friends wherever he went. He was an animal lover and his English bulldog, Max, stole his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Tootie" Blizzard Castle; son, Richard Castle; and sister, Jean Hamm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Castle; and a sister, Judy Messer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be conducted by his good friend, Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett, on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Honoring Gordon's love of animals and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, Area Agency on Aging or a .
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019