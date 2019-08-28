|
|
Grace Illene Loughman
Shelby - Grace Illene Loughman, age 91, resident of Shelby died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born January 29, 1928 in Mansfield to Charles Edward and Elmira (Lightfoot) Caugherty, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She was employed at Kobachers and W.T. Grant department stores and was a former member of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church. Grace enjoyed collecting glass-wear and roosters, reading, puzzles and dining out. She also looked forward to her shopping trips and was a very organized list maker. Grace was also a Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed watching the Browns and the Cavaliers.
She is survived by her children, Linda Miller, Alice (Larry) Webb, and Ross Loughman, Jr., all of Shelby; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Karl) Anderson, Bobbi (John) Stout, Nathan Miller, Tim (Rhonda) Loughman; three great grandchildren, Keith Combs, Jadin and Aleah Anderson; sister Darlene Bryan of Illinois; special brother and sister-in-law William and Peggy Loughman of Mansfield. nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Ross K. Loughman, Sr. in 2009; three brothers, William, John and Charles "Bud" Caugherty; sister, Elmira "Babe" Russell; and son-in-law, Bert Miller.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Clergy Gloria Loughman, her niece, will officiate with interment at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019