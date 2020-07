Or Copy this URL to Share

Gracie M Rissler



Findlay - Gracie M. Rissler, 77, of Findlay, passed away at 1:48 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.









