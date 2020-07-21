Gracie Marie Rissler
Findlay - Gracie Marie Rissler, 77, of Findlay, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, at home. She was born February 25, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, to Juanita Peguero and Julio de la Pena. She married Dennis Rissler on October 13, 1979.
Gracie is survived by her children, Sarah Crane (Joel) of Cincinnati, James of Tennessee, and Rachel of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler and Sydney Crane; her siblings Emilia of Findlay, Julio (Jean) of New Mexico, Art (Mary) of Findlay, and Mario of Arizona. She also has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Denny, her parents Juanita and Julio, her stepfather Baldomero Lerma, and her sister, Sylvia Hall.
She graduated from Findlay High School and Indiana University, taught elementary school and was a school counselor for nearly 40 years. She has worked with hundreds of students over the years at Arcadia, Mansfield St. Peters, and Lima Schools. She also worked for many years at the Maumee Youth Center, where she was a counselor for teenage boys.
Gracie touched so many lives through her work and volunteering, especially as a dedicated Girl Scout leader for over 25 years. There are hundreds of girls with whom she has sold cookies, taken camping, visited the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace in Savannah, GA, taken hiking in Switzerland, and traveled to London for the Olympics. Gracie was always planning her next Girl Scout trip, and she made sure her girls got to experience new adventures at the Zoo, COSI, and many other places. She loved craft projects and always had her girls working on blankets for the Humane Society and Christmas crafts for nursing homes. Her troops definitely kept Joanne Fabrics in business!
She was a dedicated member of St. Michael's Parish, and loved making hats with the hat group. Gracie was strong in her Catholic faith, enjoyed going to mass, and was also a devout follower of St. Jude; the patron saint of desperate cases and lost causes. She strongly believed in helping everyone. Many of her former students will attest that her support and guidance encouraged them to go to college, when they thought they couldn't.
Gracie was a very sweet person. She loved people, flowers, and especially animals. Her dogs meant the world to her. She had a huge heart. Students and teachers say she was giving, supportive, encouraging, someone who made an impact, someone who believed in everyone, and the "Best Girl Scout Leader a girl could ask for."
Her family meant everything to her. She loved to spend time at the lake with her husband Denny. She shared her love of travel with her daughter, Sarah. She enjoyed shopping with her sister and going to cookouts at her brother's house. She was always excited for a family get together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and always had a gift for them when she saw them.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, (East) 750 Bright Road, Findlay with Celebrant Father Peter Grodi. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
