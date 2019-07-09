Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Gregg D. Coll


1968 - 2019
Gregg D. Coll Obituary
Gregg D. Coll

Mansfield - Gregg D. Coll, age 51, of Mansfield died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield.

Born on May 29, 1968 in Shelby to John A. and Rhea (Linder) Coll, he was a resident of Shelby for many years until moving to Mansfield in 2015. He attended Pioneer Joint Vocational School where he studied machine trades and was a 1987 graduate of Shelby High School. Gregg was employed as a tool and die maker with Jay Industries in Mansfield for over 30 years. He had a heart of gold enjoyed being with his friends and family.

He is survived by one son Brandon (Taylor) Coll of Shelby; two grandchildren Nicholas and Alivia Coll; his mother Rhea Coll of Shelby; three brothers, Mike (Lea) Coll of Shelby, Tim (Sue) Coll of Wauseon, OH and Mark (Betsy) Coll of Shelby; three sisters, Deb (George) Kilgore of Orville, OH, Tracy (Jeff) Poffenbaugh of Shelby, Lori (Ted) Tilton of Shelby; devoted girlfriend Sara Anderson of Mansfield; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is proceeded in death by his father John Coll.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A celebration of Gregg's life will be held Friday at 12:00 PM. at the funeral home. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on July 9, 2019
