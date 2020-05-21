Services
1988 - 2020
Mansfield - Gregory L. Henry, 31 of Lucas passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, November 28, 1988 to Cary Henry and Katherine (Switzer) Henry (Mike Jenkins) and lived his entire life in Lucas. Greg was a graduate of Lucas High School class of 2007. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes football. As well as watching his hometown football games. Greg worked in construction and landscaping and was going back to school to receive his Industrial Electrician Degree.

He most loved spending time with his family and everyone knows that his smile and laugh were contagious.

He is survived by his parents; brothers, Jeff Henry and Mel (Jodie) Stickney of Lucas; sister, Abbey Henry of Bucyrus; maternal grandparents, Mel & Dolores Switzer; paternal grandmothers, Jeanne Thomas and Alice Henry; nephew, Aden Mahon; nieces, Trinity Stickney, Paisley Mahon, Gabbie Henry and Emmy and Kendall Lemaster and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry Henry and Ralph Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43212.

Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020
