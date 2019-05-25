|
Gregory Lewis Moats
Mansfield - On May 23, 2019, Gregory Lewis Moats passed this life peacefully surrounded by family after battling dementia and Parkinson's Disease clinically for more than four years.
Greg was born on October 3, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio to Dixie (Nyle) Lucas and George L. Moats. He graduated from Madison High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1976 to 1980 at duty stations across the Pacific. He married the mother of his children, Stephanie Yosick, in 1984 and became a single parent when Stephanie tragically died in an auto accident 10 years later. With the support and love of his mother, Greg raised his girls all while working at Ideal Electric as a die setter for 42 years.
In the spring of 2013, he ran into a long time friend, Dorleen Jackson and despite the challenges of what lie ahead medically, they committed to a lifetime together. They married April 13, 2016 and when asked if he would "love and cherish Dorleen from this day forward", he replied, "Every single day!". Dorleen was his loving and fierce caregiver until enlisting the help of the professional staff at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio in November 2018. Special gratitude goes to the dedicated team of the Memory Unit and the medical professionals at the Veterans Administration, Mansfield Louis Stokes Center and Cleveland Wade Park.
Greg was a quiet spoken man of few words who was very kind and generous; a multi sport athlete who loved tennis and competing in 5K runs. He also refereed high school football for many years throughout the area. His happiest moments, however, were always when surrounded by family and friends, especially his grandchildren who loved their "Papa Duke".
Those who hold his memory include his parents; wife, Dorleen; his loving daughters, Samantha (Ryan) Gonder and Rachael Moats; grandchildren, Kaleia and Kameron Gonder; stepchildren, Ronald Weightman, Jeffery (Heather) Weightman, Joanne (Robert) Killey, Tami Raybold and Thomas (Theresa) Weightman and their extended families; and siblings, Mark Lucas, Tim (Tamey) Lucas, Kimbra (Larry) Thomas, Andy (Emily) Moats, Matthew Moats and their extended families; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his beloved stepfather, Nyle Lucas; and brother, George "Sonny" Moats.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road. The service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dink Porter of Open Bible Church officiating. He will be laid to rest in Windsor Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America or .
Published in the News Journal on May 25, 2019