1/1
Gretchen Mary Albrecht
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen Mary Albrecht

Mansfield - Gretchen Mary Albrecht, 93, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Conard House. Born October 24, 1926 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of George Henry and Geneva (Shrader) Miller.

Gretchen retired from Hartman Electric and was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the Liederkrantz and enjoyed golfing and camping around the Loudonville area. Gretchen wintered in Florida and enjoyed being a ticket taker at spring training for the Kansas City Royals for over 10 years while in Florida.

She is survived by her brother, Jack (Edna) Miller; her sisters, Sandy (Tom) Schaffer and Joy Hunt; her nephews, Jim Miller, Rick Miller, Todd Hunt and Kent Schaffer; and great nephews and great nieces, Andrew Hunt, Jason Miller, Erin Roberts, Rachel Miller and Shannon Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Albrecht; brothers, George and Rex Miller; brother-in-law, Donald Hunt; and nephews, Ron and Randy Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors conducted by Rev. Paul Larson. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved