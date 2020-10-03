Gretchen Mary Albrecht
Mansfield - Gretchen Mary Albrecht, 93, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Conard House. Born October 24, 1926 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of George Henry and Geneva (Shrader) Miller.
Gretchen retired from Hartman Electric and was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the Liederkrantz and enjoyed golfing and camping around the Loudonville area. Gretchen wintered in Florida and enjoyed being a ticket taker at spring training for the Kansas City Royals for over 10 years while in Florida.
She is survived by her brother, Jack (Edna) Miller; her sisters, Sandy (Tom) Schaffer and Joy Hunt; her nephews, Jim Miller, Rick Miller, Todd Hunt and Kent Schaffer; and great nephews and great nieces, Andrew Hunt, Jason Miller, Erin Roberts, Rachel Miller and Shannon Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Albrecht; brothers, George and Rex Miller; brother-in-law, Donald Hunt; and nephews, Ron and Randy Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors conducted by Rev. Paul Larson. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church.
