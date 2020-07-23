1/1
H. Dale Jenkins
1938 - 2020
H. Dale Jenkins

Shelby - H. Dale Jenkins, age 81, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Born November 7, 1938 in Shelby to Clifford & Alice (Evans) Jenkins and had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. Dale was a 1956 graduate of Greenwich High School and was employed with Shelby Salesbook retiring in 2001 after 46 years of service. He was a member of the Taylortown Community Church, Shelby Eagles F.O.E. #761 and recently became a Master Mason in April of 2019 at the Shelby lodge #350. Dale enjoyed fishing, cooking and canning. He especially loved making pepper butter and passing it out to his friends to enjoy.

Survivors include his wife Darlene (Mabry) Jenkins, whom he married May 7, 1960; one son, Brian (Kathy) Jenkins of Shelby, OH; eleven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Merle (Pat) Jenkins of Shelby; three "adopted" daughters Carol (Pete) Davis and Linda (Mike) Swanger all of Shelby and Debra Parks of Shiloh; one niece Wendy (Bob) Beekman of Shelby, and numerous friends and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Murr; brother, Darwin Jenkins and sister-in-law Sandra Duncan.

Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Masonic service will begin at 12:00 PM.

A graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Shelby following at 12:30 PM with Reverend Douglas O. Tackett officiating.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the Taylortown Community Church at 2656 Taylortown Rd, Shelby, OH 44875 and the Masonic Home at 2655 W. National Rd. Springfield, OH 45504.

On line condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
12:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Memories & Condolences
