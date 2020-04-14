|
|
Pastor H. Desmond Cole
Cold Spring, KY - Pastor H Desmond Cole, age 90 of Cold Spring, KY passed away April 12, 2020. Pastor Cole was born April 23, 1929 in Johnson City, TN to Seth Cole and Connie Nave and was a graduate of the Cincinnati Bible Seminary. Over the years he had been a Pastor with Care Ministries International at several churches including Owensboro, KY Covenant Church, Newport, KY Covenant Christian Church, Buffalo Valley Church of Christ, Lexington, OH Church of Christ, Batavia, OH Church of Christ, and the Chilhowie, VA Church of Christ. Pastor Cole was preceded in death by his Wife Evelyn Cole in 2008 and is survived by 2 Sons Dennis Cole (Sheila) and Rick Cole (Deborah), 1 Sister Marcia Bolton (the late Warren), 10 Grandchildren, and 65 Great Grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Ministries International, PO Box 76093, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020