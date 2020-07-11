H. Lorraine Foster
Mishawaka - 10/19/1921 - 6/23/2020
Lorraine (Sexton) Foster, 98, born Oct.19, 1921 in Portsmouth, OH, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2020, in Mishawaka, IN. In 1939, during the Great Depression, she graduated from Portsmouth HS where she loved being part of the basketball and field hockey teams. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Art Foster. They married in 1941 and enjoyed 62 years together while raising four children. WWII separated them for nearly 2 years after Dad volunteered for the Navy Seabees. From Portsmouth, Dad's work took Mom & family to Gary, IN; Florence, AL; spending the majority of years in Mansfield, OH, with Dad passing in 2003. Mom relocated to Mishawaka, IN, in 2010, allowing her to be near and enjoy time with her youngest son's family and grandchildren.
Mom lived her life by action and example, true to the convictions of her Christian faith, and always volunteering at her church. Her children were raised by a very strong woman caring for a family, reaching out to help others in need, going back to college after her youngest was born, working as a bank teller, and her favorite job at Lazarus (Macy's) china department. Being productive and getting things done, was simply a normal constant. Resting on the sofa was a time for quilting and crocheting while enjoying her favorite television shows. The Lawrence Welk Show always brought a smile and often a sing /hum along. Saturday night at 7p.m. was a swinging and singing time for Mom for her last 10 years!
Her favorite hobbies were baking and quilting. Each quilt 100% hand stitched, now treasured, with material from her massive stash of saved pieces of fabric. Like many who grew up during the Depression, Mom saved most anything that might be useful/repurposed later to be frugal. Her comment: Just common sense! One kitchen drawer was filled with wax paper from cereal boxes, foil pieces, and plastic bags, all washed and clean, ready to re-use. Mom was "repurposing" items every day. Her pies were legendary, near works of art. Cookies and candy always available, knowing you sometimes had to dig for them in the freezer...available to every neighborhood kid stopping by her kitchen until she moved after over 40 years from Sabo Drive. She loved preparing large meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas often having 25-30 people who somehow found a place to land in our small home. No one cared, the welcoming smiles with love to family and friends was served abundantly and as warm as the food!
Her husband, children, and grandchildren were truly blessed to have a such a beautiful, loving, and giving person at the center of our family and our lives for so long. Though she never complained about losing her vision, over the last 10 years of her life, Mom's diminishing sight required increasing assistance levels. Our family is very grateful to Sarah Nankunda, Pam Hazinski, Mike Siegmund, as well as Dr. John Powell for their caring and friendships with Mom.
When she was feeling it, she sang or rapidly recited the Books of the Bible, accurately of course, always finishing with a smile or a laugh for the video. She never lost her keen sense of humor. To her last days, when asked how she was feeling, Mom would raise her hand, rub her thumb across her fingertips, and say: WITH MY FINGERS! Thanks and God Bless You for being the Best Mom and Best Grandma to all of us!
Impatiently waiting for her at the Pearly Gates were: her husband, Arthur Foster; son, Larry Foster; daughter, Geraldine "Geri" Moore; parents, Hulda (Spengler) and Edward Sexton; brothers, Melvin and Paul Sexton; and sister, Eunice (Sexton) Hogue.
Celebrating her life here are children: Jane (Foster) and Lanny Brown/Crestline, OH; Phil and Jill Foster/South Bend, IN; daughter-in-law, Penelope (Barth) Foster/Mansfield, OH; and son-in-law Jimmy Moore, Jr./Venice, FL; as well as, her loving grandchildren: William & Michelle Senn; Ryan & Kelley Foster; James Geyer, Jason Geyer; Dawn Foster; George Foster and fiance Nicole Figueroa; and Katherine Foster; plus 9 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made, in Lorraine's name, to the Salvation Army, Samaritan's Purse, or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
