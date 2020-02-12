Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Hali Coldiron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hali Dawn Coldiron


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hali Dawn Coldiron Obituary
Hali Dawn Coldiron

Mansfield - Hali Dawn Coldiron, 24, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. Hali was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 5, 1995. She was born to William Saylor and Wendy (Ward) Gibson.

Hali was beautiful, outgoing with a very big heart who lived life to the fullest. She loved her babies and being their mom was one of Hali's greatest pleasures. Hali loved spending time outdoors and had a heart for animals, especially dogs. Hali loved heavy metal music, Five Finger Death Punch was her favorite group. She was also obsessed with fast food and have to have it every day.

Hali is survived by her husband, Xaver Coldiron; her mother, Wendy (Ward) Gibson; her father, Les Douglas; her biological father, William Saylor; her daughter, Aleesha Douglas; her son, Xander Gibson; her sisters, Devin Hallam, Jessica Flannery, Tiera Douglas, and Kelsie Saylor; her brothers, Hunter Douglas and Thomas Saylor; her grandparents, Ethel Payne, Shirley and Paul Ward; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Hali was preceded in death by her step-father, Jeffrey Paul Gibson; her grandfather, James H. Payne; and a niece, Alayah Flannery.

Private family services will be observed.. Please make memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society in honor of Hali. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve Hali's family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hali's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -