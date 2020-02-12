|
|
Hali Dawn Coldiron
Mansfield - Hali Dawn Coldiron, 24, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. Hali was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 5, 1995. She was born to William Saylor and Wendy (Ward) Gibson.
Hali was beautiful, outgoing with a very big heart who lived life to the fullest. She loved her babies and being their mom was one of Hali's greatest pleasures. Hali loved spending time outdoors and had a heart for animals, especially dogs. Hali loved heavy metal music, Five Finger Death Punch was her favorite group. She was also obsessed with fast food and have to have it every day.
Hali is survived by her husband, Xaver Coldiron; her mother, Wendy (Ward) Gibson; her father, Les Douglas; her biological father, William Saylor; her daughter, Aleesha Douglas; her son, Xander Gibson; her sisters, Devin Hallam, Jessica Flannery, Tiera Douglas, and Kelsie Saylor; her brothers, Hunter Douglas and Thomas Saylor; her grandparents, Ethel Payne, Shirley and Paul Ward; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Hali was preceded in death by her step-father, Jeffrey Paul Gibson; her grandfather, James H. Payne; and a niece, Alayah Flannery.
Private family services will be observed.. Please make memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society in honor of Hali. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve Hali's family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020