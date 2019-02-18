Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Hanna Martha Schmidt Obituary
Hanna Martha Schmidt

Mansfield - Hanna Martha Schmidt, 89, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 10, 2019, in Washington State while visiting her son. She was born November 14, 1929, in Hanover, Germany, to the late Hermann and Frieda (Rosenbrock) Wienecke.

She grew up near Celle in northern Germany and met the love of her life, Heinz Schmidt. They married in 1955 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and enjoyed 26 years of marriage until his passing in 1982.

Hanna had a genuine love for all the Schmidt and Grosch families that shared their lives with her. She is survived by three children, Michael (Mary) Schmidt, Monika Schmidt, and Gerald (Sonya) Schmidt; and two grandchildren, Keaton and Christie. Hanna was one of eight children and is survived by her siblings, Emmi Friedrich, Helga Knottek and Adolf Wienecke; as well as her lifelong friends, Frieda and Linda.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Pastor Aaron Grosch will conduct the service which follows at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park beside her husband.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
