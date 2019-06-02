|
Hans "John" Wilhelm Bach
Rittman - Hans "John" Wilhelm Bach, 92, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman. John was born on April 21, 1927 in Germany. He was the son of Karl and Toni (Heupel) Bach.
John was an active member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road. John started cutting hair at the young age of 14 years and continued cutting hair until he was 88 years, an astounding 74 years. His customers were more than customers, they became his friends.
John is survived by his daughters, Dorlee Weinhardt, Bobbie (Eric) Fleming, and Annamarie (Scott) Freund; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lotte Pfister; and a brother-in-law, Stefan Fischer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helene (Pfister) Bach; a brother; two sisters, Annamarie and Helene Bach; and a son-in-law, Willie Weinhardt.
Thank you to the home staff, especially the 300 wing, and his doctors.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 2:00-3:30 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted by the Apostolic Christian Church following at 3:30 pm. Private burial will take place at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman, Ohio 44270.
Published in the News Journal on June 2, 2019