Harlan Lee Kash Jr.
Mansfield - Harlan Lee Kash Jr., 50, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Harlan was born on January 8, 1969 in Mansfield, OH. He was the son of Sondra (Davis) and Harlan Kash Sr.
Harlan was a 1987 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and retired in 2018 from Richland Correctional Institution. Harlan loved spending time with his children and his favorite activity was attending St. Peter's baseball games to watch his son, Brandon, play. He was a lover of sports and could be found cheering on his favorite teams; the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.
He is survived by his sons, Brandon and Colin Kash; his daughter, Bella Kash; the mother of his children, Stacy Maynard; his parents; his sister, Renee Kash; his brother, James Kash Sr.; his two nieces, Becca Willison and Jasmine Kash; his nephew, James Kash Jr.; and two great nieces, Ellie Kash and Layla Sesco.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Director, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Frank Skies will officiate the funeral service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Speaks, Inc. 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Published in the News Journal from July 12 to July 13, 2019