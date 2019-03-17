|
|
Harold Arthur Burks
Shelby - Harold Arthur Burks, age 86, of Shelby, died early Friday morning, March 15, 2019 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield.
Harold was born December 7, 1932 in Wyandot County, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Courtad) Burks. He was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School and was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. After high school, Harold briefly worked at Wilkens Air Force Depot before spending his career at the "Tuby". He retired from Copperweld after 35 years of service. Harold was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge and was a former member of the Shelby VFW. He loved to fish and hunt.
Harold is survived by a son: Dr. Duane (Dr. Rose) Burks of Mansfield; a daughter: Dr. Brenda Reeves of Murray, KY; 2 grandchildren: Stephan (Heather) Reeves and Dylan Burks; a great granddaughter: Sophie Reeves; and a sister: Doris (Kenneth) Beck. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 59 years: Alberta Fay (Stewart) Burks on April 19, 2014; 2 sisters: Jean Pfiefer and Betty Russell; and a brother: Vernon Burks.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 pm. Mary Lou Brooke will officiate, and military services conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will conclude the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019