Harold Arthur Pfleiderer
Galion - Harold Arthur Pfleiderer, 78, of Galion was known as a kind and loving husband and father. He passed away at home Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born September 9, 1942 in Galion, he was the son of the late Lester and Velma (Gerstenslager) Pfleiderer. Harold married Vickie Diane (Beach) Pfleiderer on June 2, 1962 and she survives.
He was a graduate of Iberia High School in 1960 and worked as a plumber and pipefitter, first for Don Barnett Plumbing and Heating in Galion and then for 30 years at Guenther Mechanical where he retired in 2005. Harold enjoyed farming, traveling, engineering, designing, woodworking and his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Union Local #42, Norwalk Plumbers and Pipefitters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Harold Allen (Kimberely) and Neil Anthony (Kelly) Pfleiderer all of Galion; grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen) Pfleiderer, Jennifer (Mark) Griffin, Brent (Chandell) Pfleiderer, Stacey (Joe) Keller, Kyle (Sabrina) Pfleiderer, Adam (Brooke) Pfleiderer, Ethan (Samantha) Pfleiderer; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Lillian, Briley, Landon, Lane, Logan, Brogan, April, AliRae, Adam Lee, Harold Robert, Brixden and McKenna Pfleiderer and Austin and Hazel Grace Keller; sister, Carol Martin of Crestline, sister-in-law, Dorothy Pfleiderer of Galion and brother-in-law, Norman Loyer of Mt. Gilead.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Bertha Pfleiderer, brothers, Robert and Gerald Pfleiderer and sisters, Jean Loyer and Shirley Pfleiderer.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.
