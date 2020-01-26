|
Harold Caudill
Lexington - Harold Caudill, 87, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Harold was born on February 26, 1932 in Jacobs, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Willie and Georgeann (Goodan) Caudill.
A hard working man, Harold was employed at General Motors for over 34 years before retiring in 1991. Farming brought him enjoyment, Harold farmed his 160 plus acres tending to his beef cattle and grain fields. Harold loved attending livestock auctions and horse shows. Harold enjoyed coon hunting, small game hunting, and playing cards with family and friends. But most of all, Harold loved and adored his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Loretta (Manning) Caudill; his three sons, Jeff (Sharon Black) Caudill, Greg (Carol) Caudill, and Tim (Paulette) Caudill; his grandchildren, Holli (Joe) Cottrell, Michael (Amy) Caudill, Megan (Andrew) Pratt, Luke (Ann) Caudill, Katie (Tyler) Paxton, Jillian (Jacob Henry) Caudill, and Ryan (Shyanne See) Caudill; his great-grandchildren, Paige, Serena, Vincent, Ella, Olivia, Knox, Kase, Trinity and Kamden; his brothers, Elwood (Toddy) Caudill, Wayne (Shirley) Caudill, and Frosty (Faye) Caudill; his sister, Carolyn (Charles) Clark; his sisters-in-law, Jenny, Vivian, Carla, Bernice, and Glenna; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Evelyn; his brothers, William, Harles, Herbert, Denvil, and Roger; and a great-grandson, Clint.
A special thank you to Dr. John Hughes, Dr. Robert Exten for years of service, and OhioHealth Hospice of Richland County for your excellent and compassionate care given to Harold.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Services will follow immediately at 11:00 am with his granddaughter, Jillian Caudill officiating. Harold will be laid to rest at Ontario Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice of Richland County in memory of Harold.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020