Harold E. Bachelder
Mansfield - In public, Harold Bachelder was quiet and private. But he was "something else when you got to know him." His introverted personality was characterized by a tender heart and generous spirit who let his actions speak the love in his heart.
Harold passed into the Lord's care Thursday morning January 2, 2020 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 85.
Born September 19, 1934 in Lexington to Eldon L. and Thelma C. (Bishop) Bachelder, Harold was graduated from Lexington High School in 1952. He served two stints with the U.S. Army, with service in Germany.
For more than 30 years he worked in production at Galion Manufacturing, hardworking and loyal.
A man of deep Christian faith, he was a member of Lexington Church of Christ.
Harold liked television Westerns, fishing, gardening, and a sunny afternoon on the bike trail. He was a Cleveland Browns fan - even in the lean years - but was a bigger fan of his children and grandchildren when they were on the sports field. He will be remembered as an excellent story-teller, who blended sarcasm, wit and humor into a personal delivery style of one-liners that can only be described as his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Oleva (Hoffner) Bachelder, whom he married March 24, 1962; their son Gerald (Jill) Bachelder of Huber Heights; their daughter Peggy (John) Bush of Salem; grandchildren Samantha (Mike) Ferrarelli, Joni (Jake) Handlon, Erik Bachelder and Rachel Bush; a great grandchild on the way; his sister Judy Hoffner of Lucas, brothers Lester (Joyce) Bachelder of Coshocton and Larry (Kay) Bachelder of Galion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Bachelder family will receive guests Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where a service celebrating his life will begin at 1 p.m. His son-in-law Pastor John Bush will officiate. Burial will follow in Little Washington Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory to may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Bachelder family, share a message of support with them - or watch Harold's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020