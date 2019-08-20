|
|
Harold G. Sexton
Mansfield - Harold G. Sexton, 70, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Arbors of Mifflin following a lengthy illness. Harold was born on February 22, 1949 in Eunice, West Virginia to Howard and Esther (Tolliver) Sexton.
He served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years retiring in 1987 as a Gunnery Sergeant. He proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. Harold worked several years at Thermodisc. He served in the Army Reserves Unit for ten years and several other military groups in this area before suffering a stroke in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and brother, Gary Sexton. Survivors include three children, Michael Sexton of Mansfield, John Wayne Sexton of Columbus, and Linda Sexton of Mansfield; grandson, Wyatt; his sisters, Jeanette (Larry) Rayburn of Mansfield and Sharon (Daniel) Boggs of Mansfield; the mother of his children, Kiyoko Sexton; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit from 1:00-3:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Jeremy Muncy will officiate the funeral service on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail performing military honors. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to s or Richland County Humane Society.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019