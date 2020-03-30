|
|
Harold K. Henry
Shelby - Harold Keil Henry, 97, of Shelby passed away at Crestwood Care Center on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born on November 7, 1922 in Shelby to Clyde and Gladys (nee Keil) Henry.
Harold was a former employee of Copperweld for 40 plus years and never missed a day of work. He followed Whippet sports and could be found standing near the end zone for many a football game over the years. Harold also loved Ohio State and the Cleveland teams, especially the Indians. He was a loyal member of the FOE for most of his adult life. Harold was an intelligent, inquisitive individual who enjoyed learning things such as map reading and German. He read many books, papers, and magazines on various topics and always wanted to learn about someone's background. Of course, he would then use that information to tease and joke with you.
He is survived by his loving nieces (or nitchen as he would say): Barbara (Daniel) Anderson of North Carolina, Sherry Kidwell, Michelle (Jeff) Shuler, Dawn (Rod) Hopton, Annie Shepherd, and Faye (Dave) Metzger; his loving nephews (or neffen as he would say): John Burnison, D. Robert Burnison, Stephen Burnison, and Thomas Burnison all of Michigan, and Tom Henry of Savannah; one sister-in-law Janice Henry and many great nieces and nephews.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy Burnison, Margaret Henry, Merlene "Peep" Kidwell Evans, brothers John Henry, Robert Henry, Donald James Henry, niece Linda Williams, nephews Terry Henry, Steven Kidwell, and great nephew Tim Henry.
A private graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Helpline at 29 Walnut St. Shelby, OH 44875 or the Shelby Athletic Boosters in care of Cathy Dodge at 145, Apt. 7, Mansfield Ave. Shelby, OH 44875.
