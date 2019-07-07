Harry F. Young



GALION - Harry F. Young, 100, of Galion passed away Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Harry was born January 4, 1919 in Galion and was the son of Theodore F. and Louise J. (McGathie) Young. He married Lorene J. (Wirick) Young on December 24, 1940 and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2004.



Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and worked at the former Galion Dresser for 33 years, retiring in 1982. He was currently a member of Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ and formerly attended Galion Free Methodist Church. Harry enjoyed gardening, yardwork and attending church.



He is survived by daughters Connie Hudgens of Pasedena, Maryland and Cheryl Gray of Galion; four grandchildren, Sherri Gray, Sheila (Christopher) Crowl, Julie (Steve) Young and Donel (Jim) Trettel; nine great-grandchildren Jonathan Bell, Michaela and McKenzie Ohler, Madison, Seth and Sophie Young and Aimee, Cara and Sean Trettel; four great great-grandchildren Bentley, Kemoni, Grayson and Drayden; sister Helen Morganstein of Mansfield and a sister-in-law Violet Zachman of Galion.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by five brothers, Clarence Young, Gene Young, Robert Young, Theodore Young and Charles Dye and a sister Gladys Teetrick.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10 with Rev. Dreama and Loyd Caudill officiating. Burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ or Southern Care Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Harry Young, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019