Harry H. Keplinger
Crestline - Harry Herbert Keplinger SMSGT USAF (RET)
Harry H. Keplinger, 103, passed away peacefully at his home on August 13, 2020.
Harry was born on March 27, 1917 in Crestline, Ohio to his parents Vern and Dora (Yunker) Keplinger.
Harry grew up working on the family farm with his brothers and sisters.
In June 1941, Harry answered the call to serve his Nation by enlisting in the United States Army. He served in the Army Air Corp as a crew chief on A-20 Havoc Bombers with the 47th Bombardment Group (light), 97th Bombardment Squadron in Africa, Italy and France. Harry earned several citations and battle stars in the European Middle East and Africa campaigns during World War II.
After the war, Harry returned to Crestline to his wife Donna and they started to raise their family together. He kept busy with many things, including working for the railroad and serving as a volunteer fireman.
In 1948, with the creation of the Ohio Air National Guard 164th Fighter Squadron at Mansfield, Harry again answered the Nations call serving as a crew chief and Maintenance Flight Line Supervisor. He retired from the Air National Guard in 1977 after over 32 years of service.
Harry enjoyed sports of all kinds, and he was a tremendous supporter of the Crestline Athletic Programs. He and Donna usually arrived at the Friday night football games an hour before everyone else to make sure they didn't miss a minute of the game. Harry was also a scorekeeper and announcer for both Crestline Little League Baseball and High School Softball.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Jodell (Bill) Uffman, son, Thomas (Diana) Keplinger, granddaughter, Krista (Courtney II) Boling, grandson, Kurt (Billi) Keplinger, great grandsons, Courtney Boling III, Cameron Keplinger, Joseph Keplinger, and caregiver and devoted family member Nogaye Gaye.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. (Hoffman) Keplinger, parents Vern and Dora, siblings; Georgie Harper of Florida, Roy Keplinger of California, Chuck Keplinger of Mansfield, and Helen Beck of Shelby.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:30 am in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Reginald Cureton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Harry to Hospice of North Central Ohio, Ashland/Richland County, 2131 Park Ave. West Suite 400, Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Those wishing to share a memory of Harry or to the Keplinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Harry Herbert Keplinger.