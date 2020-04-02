|
|
Harry Junior Kanzig
Ashland - Harry Junior Kanzig age 81 of Ashland, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Jacobsburg, Ohio on September 28, 1938 the son of Harry W. and Vera E. (Kickbride) Kanzig, he had been a resident of Ashland for sixty five years.
Mr. Kanzig was a retired employee of Smetz's Tire & Service Center and had also been an employee of Ashland Tire.
On December 21, 1996 Harry was married to Linda L. Stephenson who survives.
Also surviving are seven children and their spouse's; Chris (Corey) Dormaier of Loudonville, Mary (John) Stone of Loudonville, Brian (Sam) Kanzig of Shelby, Linnel (Mike) McClain of Mansfield, Brenda (Brad) Kimes of Mansfield, Chris (Marshall) Hill of Tyler, Texas and Nelson (Beth) Kilgore of Seville.
Mr. Kanzig is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and one brother, Gerald Kanzig of Ashland.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son Michael Kanzig; one brother Starling Kanzig; one sister Helen Carpenter grandson Nick Cole and great grandson Zachary Lawson
Mr. Kanzig was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Ridgeway Church of God and a member of the American Legion Post #88 in Ashland.
A private family funeral service with military honors by the Ashland Honor Guard will be conducted at the Heyl Funeral Home with Pastor John Dobbs officiating. A private burial will take place after the funeral service at the Ashland County Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions in Mr. Kanzig's name may be given to either of the following organizations. Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or Ridgeway Church of God, 1380 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020