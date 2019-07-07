|
Harvey W. Mace
Mansfield - Harvey W. Mace, 85, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Providence Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born December 11, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late George and Katherine (Landis) Mace.
He was employed as a Supervisor at General Motors for 35 years, retiring in 1992. Harvey was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Traveling with his wife, Marilyn, was a favorite activity. A lifetime boater, he enjoyed fishing and spending time on several of the Great Lakes. He was a member of the Mansfield Power Squadron, served as past commander, and taught many classes as well. Harvey also enjoyed flying remote control airplanes and was a member of the Electronic Flyers. He also enjoyed woodworking in his free time.
Harvey is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Dave) Obergefell and Pam (Dave) Stiving; son, Dan (Lisa) Mace; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Withers, Jon (Annie) Obergefell, Jenny (Aaron) Frazee, Scott Stiving (Megan O'Brien), Jessica Mace (Nick Kaminski), Daniel (Sarah) Mace and Olivia Mace; and six great-grandchildren, Maddie Zemanek, Lilly Zemanek, Liam Withers, Mia Withers, Lyla Frazee and Bo Frazee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Harris Mace.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019