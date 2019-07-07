Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey W. Mace


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey W. Mace Obituary
Harvey W. Mace

Mansfield - Harvey W. Mace, 85, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Providence Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born December 11, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late George and Katherine (Landis) Mace.

He was employed as a Supervisor at General Motors for 35 years, retiring in 1992. Harvey was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Traveling with his wife, Marilyn, was a favorite activity. A lifetime boater, he enjoyed fishing and spending time on several of the Great Lakes. He was a member of the Mansfield Power Squadron, served as past commander, and taught many classes as well. Harvey also enjoyed flying remote control airplanes and was a member of the Electronic Flyers. He also enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

Harvey is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Dave) Obergefell and Pam (Dave) Stiving; son, Dan (Lisa) Mace; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Withers, Jon (Annie) Obergefell, Jenny (Aaron) Frazee, Scott Stiving (Megan O'Brien), Jessica Mace (Nick Kaminski), Daniel (Sarah) Mace and Olivia Mace; and six great-grandchildren, Maddie Zemanek, Lilly Zemanek, Liam Withers, Mia Withers, Lyla Frazee and Bo Frazee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Harris Mace.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now