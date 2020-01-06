|
|
Hattie Watkins
Columbus - Former Mansfielder, Hattie Sue WATKINS, 86, passed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Doctors Hospital, Columbus after a brief illness.
Mrs. WATKINS was born on Friday, March 24, 1933 to the late Jesse and Lula Mae (Caldwell) Wellington in Haywood County, Tennessee and had lived in Mansfield the past 64 years. Hattie was a License Practical Nurse employed by the former Mansfield General Hospital where she retired after 20 plus years of service. She was a longtime member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church uniting with the Shiloh Baptist Church in recent years. Hattie enjoyed quilting making it a social gathering by joining a quilting circle. She also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and cooking.
Hattie is survived by 2 children: Valerie Watkins-Benjamin with whom she made her home in Columbus, son: Timothy (Paula) Watkins, Mansfield; 2 grandchildren: Rodney "Spudd"(Heather) Benjamin, Columbus, and Kamisha (David) Hawkins, Mansfield; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Martha Cornell, and Mary Wellington, St. Louis, Missouri; 2 sisters-in-law: Lois Wellington, Mansfield, and Eddie Mae Wellington, St. Louis, Missouri; 3 family friends that she thought of as her sons: Oliver Cameron, and Willie and Romanuel Bronson; 2 special friends: Bessie Wilkins and Lula Davis, Mansfield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Hattie was preceded in death by her husband O.T. Watkins, 2 sons Joseph and Michael Watkins, 5 siblings Jessie Austine, Iola Tyus, Bobby, Percy, and Will Wellington.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the Shiloh Baptist Church by her pastor, Bishop William Morris, Jr. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020